ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University baseball team took on Concordia-St. Paul yesterday (Saturday).

The Huskies (41-8) had a 13-2 victory over Concordia-St. Paul (29-14).

St. Cloud State will play for the 2016 NSIC Baseball Championship. The team take on Concordia-St. Paul again today (Sunday) at 12:00 p.m.