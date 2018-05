SIOUX FALLS, SD – The St. Cloud State Beats Augustana 81-71 St. Cloud State women's basketball team faced Augustana last (Friday) night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Huskies beat the Vikings 81-71.

St. Cloud State improves to 9-6 overall and 8-3 in the NSIC. Augustana falls to 13-4 overall and 7-4 in conference play.