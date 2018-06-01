St. Cloud ‘Sluggers’ Adapted Softball Heading to State

ST. CLOUD -- Becoming a repeat champion in any sport is tough, and the St. Cloud Sluggers have their shot at it when they head to state this weekend.

The Sluggers are an adapted softball team made up of kids from St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Sartell. They went 10-0 in the regular season, earning themselves the top seed heading into the state tournament.

The last adapted softball team to repeat as state champs were Anoka-Hennepin in 2012.

Michael Bakken is the team's head coach. He says they're not too worried about offense this weekend.

"We have people on our team that are 31 for 32 batting .969, another in the 890's, and three in the 700's. So our batting is good, we just have to play defense."

Bakken says they're just trying to stay focused as they head into the tournament.

"We're just trying to stay focused, work on our fielding. We feel if we can field and not make many errors, we'll be successful [this weekend]."

The Sluggers scored double-digits in each of their games this season.