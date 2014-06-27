St. Cloud Rox to Play a Doubleheader Tonight

The St. Cloud Rox will play a doubleheader tonight to make up for last night's rain-out against Rochester. The Rox will host Rochester at 5:05pm this evening with the pregame beginning at 4:35 this afternoon. Jess Knaster will call the action on AM 1390-the Fan. The Rox are 16-13 this season and are currently tied for 4th in the first half North Division standings. Tonight's doubleheader will feature 2 7-inning games.

Hear all Rox baseball games on 1390-the Fan, 1390thefan.com and on Charter Communications Channel 20.