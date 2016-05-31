St. Cloud Rox Start 2016 Season Tonight

The St. Cloud Rox begin the 2016 season tonight in Waterloo at 7:05pm, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 6:35. Rox Field Manager Augie Rodriguez returns in the same role for a 5th season. The Rox start the season without catcher and Cold Spring native, Austin Athmann, who is playing in the NCAA Division I regions for the Gophers this Friday.