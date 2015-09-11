St. Cloud Rox Sign 3-Year Extension with TSM/AM 1390-the Fan

The St. Cloud Rox and Townsquare Media have agreed to a 3-year contract extension to continue their broadcast radio and promotional partnership. AM 1390-the Fan will continue to air the games while Townsquare Media Stations, WJON, 98 Country, MIX 94.9, Rev 96.7, and 103.7-the Loon will continue the promotional partnership with the Rox.

St. Cloud Rox General Manager/Vice President Scott Schreiner says "We are very proud of the parternship we have with TSM." Townsquare Media of St. Cloud General Manager David Engberg says “On behalf of everybody at Townsquare Media of St. Cloud, we are extremely excited to continue to be a Broadcast & Promotional partner with the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club for another 3 years.”