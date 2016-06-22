St. Cloud Rox Players Hold Free Youth Baseball, Softball Clinic [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Area youth baseball and softball players received some training today (Wednesday) from the very St. Cloud Rox players they cheer for.

Project Brain Safe, Acceleration Baseball and the St. Cloud Rox put on a free baseball clinic designed to focus on the fundamentals.

"We wanted to have something fun for the kids to go to help them prepare for their upcoming season," says St. Cloud Rox Head Coach Augie Rodriguez.

The young athletes learned different techniques in fielding, hitting and throwing taught by Rox players.

Rodriguez says he is always one to give back to the community and his players jumped at the opportunity to lend a hand.

"These guys do a phenomenal job with the kids and they are not here because they get a cheer in the crowd, they are here because they want to help these kids," says Rodriguez.

The community support has been a big reason for the St. Cloud Rox recent success. Rodriguez says it's opportunities like this that helps a community grow for the love of baseball.

"We're very grateful for the fans support. We're hustling and giving all our effort and it's going to be a great season if we continue to do what we're doing now," says Rodriguez.

The St. Cloud Rox have won seven games in a row and is now tied for first in the North Division.