St. Cloud Rox Defeat Mankato 6-5

MANKATO-- The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 6-5 last (Friday) night. The game was cut short due to the rain.

Ricky Ramirez hit a grand slam over the right-field wall in part of a seven-hit inning for the Rox.

St. Cloud starter Matt Shannon allowed just two unearned runs on the day.

The game was called final in the seventh inning after a second rain delay.

The Rox take on Duluth tonight at 6:05 p.m.

