St. Cloud Rox Beat Down Stingers For Sweep With 11-5 Win

WILLMAR - The St. Cloud Rox collected 15 hits on Friday night as they took down the Willmar Stingers 11-5 for the sweep at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The St. Cloud Rox scored all of their runs in the first five innings. Eric Loxtercamp led St. Cloud with four RBIs.

Reliever Trevor Charpie earned the win, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The Rox are now 26-20 overall this season and will travel to Duluth for a two-game series against the Huskies.