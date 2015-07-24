UPDATE: Search for Boy Called Off After Body Pulled From River

ST. CLOUD - The search for a missing 6-year-old boy with special needs has been called off after dive crews pulled a body matching his description from the Mississippi River today(Friday).

Police blocked off an area just south of Cathedral High School near the boat launch at 4th Street North and 5th Avenue North while a search was conducted.

Hamza Elmi was last seen Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 300 block of 8th Avenue North. The Somali boy has special needs and is non-verbal.

At a morning news conference, Police Chief Blair Anderson says the dive team discovered the body of a young boy and brought it to shore.

"This morning our worst nightmare has come to fruition and a family is without a child," says Anderson.

Command Jeff Oxton says a pink scooter like the boy was seen riding was found near shore, prompting authorities to search the river.

"We did receive tips and found the scooters that were mentioned, one of those scooters being here at this river site," says Oxton.

Police say the scooter was found at about 8:30 a.m. about 3 blocks from where Elmi was last seen.

Anderson says they must wait for a medical examiner's report to confirm the body is that of Elmi, but the description matches Elmi and the search has been called off.