St. Cloud Park and Rec Offerings [AUDIO]
City of St. Cloud Parks and Recreation programmer Steve Krueger joined me on WJON today. Whitney Recreation Center's gym floor is getting a make over as it is being sanded this week. The work is expected to be done soon. Steve and I talked about the City's offerings which include youth baseball and softball leagues, adult softball, archery, soccer, swimming and more. Listen to our conversation below.
See the complete list of City of St. Cloud Park and Recreation offerings here.