St. Cloud Native a Part of Playoff Push For Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud native and Cathedral grad is pitching lights out for the Gophers this season, as the team moves into the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Jeff Fasching is a relief pitcher for the Golden Gophers. He's a redshirt junior and in 2018, the southpaw has a 1.81 ERA with two wins and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. He'll be pitching for the Gophers on a big stage starting this weekend with the Minneapolis Regional, Friday through Monday.

Fasching says he and the team aren't strangers to this kind of stage, but it'll be nice to see the home crowd this time.

"It'll be really exciting to see. Usually in the past, when we've played in big environments with a lot of fans they're cheering against us. But this time no, they'll be cheering for us."

He adds, he's excited to get the chance to help the U prove itself against the southern schools, who seem to get a lot more credit.

"A lot of people around the country kind of knock northern teams because "we don't have as much talent or as good of facilities". I think that's a bunch of bologna, I think we've got just as much talent and put in just as much work as other teams across the country."

The Gophers are fresh off beating Purdue 6 - 4 for the Big Ten Tournament Championship. They also won the regular season's Big Ten Title. The Gophers are the 14th overall seed heading into the NCAA tournament. They're the number 1 seed in the regional. They'll take on 4th ranked Canisius Friday at 7:00 p.m.

This will be the first time the tournament is in Minneapolis since 2000.