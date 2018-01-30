St. Cloud Musher Finishes Third in Beargrease Mid-Distance Race
BY JAMES GERCHY, OUTDOORS WRITER | SPECIAL TO TOWNSQUARE MEDIA
GRAND MARAIS -- St. Cloud musher Mike Bestgen finished 3rd in the mid-distance race at the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon with a trail-time of 10:24:57 and an average speed of 9.9 mph. There were 33 teams entered in the 120-mile-long race.
You can view the progress of the teams in the marathon event by gps tracking at the John Beargrease Tracking page. Those teams should arrive at the finish at Billy’s Bar in Duluth sometime early Wednesday morning.
You can find results posted on the John Beargrease results page.