St. Cloud Musher Finishes Third in Beargrease Mid-Distance Race

BY JAMES GERCHY, OUTDOORS WRITER | SPECIAL TO TOWNSQUARE MEDIA

GRAND MARAIS -- St. Cloud musher Mike Bestgen finished 3rd in the mid-distance race at the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon with a trail-time of 10:24:57 and an average speed of 9.9 mph. There were 33 teams entered in the 120-mile-long race.

You can view the progress of the teams in the marathon event by gps tracking at the John Beargrease Tracking page . Those teams should arrive at the finish at Billy’s Bar in Duluth sometime early Wednesday morning.

You can find results posted on the John Beargrease results page .

PHOTO: James Gerchy for Townsquare Media