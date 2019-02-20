The St. Cloud Co-op Gymnastics team is back in the Class AA State Tournament. The team consists of 12 kids from 3 schools; Tech, Cathedral and Apollo. Seven of the kids are from Tech, 4 from Cathedral and 1 from Apollo. St. Cloud is one of 8 teams that will participate in the State Tournament Friday. The field of 8 consists of defending state champion, Stillwater and last year's runner up, Lakeville North.

I talked with St. Cloud head coach Joel Stark-Haws on WJON today. Listen to my conversation with him below.

Kate Schmitz (photo courtesy of Colleen Stark-Haws)

Three St. Cloud Gymnasts have qualified for the individual state tournament Saturday. They are Kaija Ludewiig from Apollo (all-around), Kate Schmitz from Tech (balance beam) and Tricia Castro from Cathedral (balance beam).

Tricia Castro (photo courtesy of Colleen Stark-Haws)

The Girls’ Gymnastics State Meet is scheduled for February 22-23 at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis with the team competition beginning at 6pm Friday and the individual competition beginning at 6pm Saturday.

School Space Media will livestream the team and individual events. Find the stream at www.prepspotlight.tv. There is no charge for viewing.