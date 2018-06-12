St. Cloud Golf Tournament on Deck to Benefit Special Olympics

ST. CLOUD -- You can tee off next week to support the Special Olympics.

The Peterson's and Midwest Financial Solutions Charity Golf Benefit for Special Olympics Minnesota will be Monday at the St. Cloud Country Club.

St. Cloud residents Paul and his wife, Vicki Peterson started the event 12 years ago as a way to get more involved with the Special Olympics. Paul Peterson says his daughter Johanna Peterson has special needs and has been involved with the organization on and off throughout most of her life.

The event kicks off with registration and lunch from 11:00 a.m. - noon. The tournament will follow lunch and will wrap up at about 5:00 p.m. for dinner.

"We see probably anywhere between 75-85 golfers so it's not a six-hour charity event round which gets to be a marathon sometimes. Ours is pretty quick, get through and get you out of there and on your way for an early evening."

Over the last 12 years, the event has raised almost $250,000 for the Special Olympics. Peterson says half of the funds go to local Special Olympics teams and the other half goes to the state.

"Last year we went over $30,000 for the event and we'd like to see that again this year."

You can still sign up to golf in the tournament. If you're interested call Peterson at 763-535-1562 for details or stop by the St. Cloud Country Club.