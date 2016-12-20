St. Cloud Dominates In Win Tuesday
Fergus Falls -- The St. Cloud boys hockey team dominated in their game versus Fergus Falls since the puck dropped in the first period. They went on to win the hockey game in a score of 8-2.
After two periods the score was 6-2 in favor of the St. Cloud team. In the third period St. Cloud would score two more goals, one goal came from Keaton Skaja and another goal came from Noah Cumming in the period to make the score 8-2.
The final shot on goal tally was 32-19 in favor of St. Cloud. The player of the game was Nick Portz. He finished the game with 4 goals and 2 assists. With the win St. Cloud moves to 3-2-1 on the season and will play host to Brainerd on Thursday. With the loss Fergus Falls moves to 5-4 on the season and will host Sartell on Thursday.