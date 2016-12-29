St. Cloud Dominates In Win Thursday
Saint Cloud -- The St. Cloud boys hockey team dominated in their game versus Sauk Rapids since the puck dropped in the first period. They went on to win the hockey game in a score of 8-1.
After two periods the score was 5-1 in favor of the St. Cloud team. In the third period St. Cloud would score three more goals, one goal came Tyler Streitz. Later in the period Zane Murphy and Nick Portz both would score in the period to make the score 8-1. Portz's goal in the third period gave him his third goal in the game for the hat trick.
The player of the game was Nick Portz. He finished the game with 3 goals and 1 assists. With the win St. Cloud moves to 5-3-1 on the season and will play host to Roseau on Saturday, January 7th. With the loss Sauk Rapids moves to 3-8 on the season and will host Pine City on Tuesday, January 3rd.