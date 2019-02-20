St. Cloud Boys Hockey Falls In Heartbreaker

The #7 seeded St. Cloud boys hockey team fell at #2 Roseau 3-2 in double overtime Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 8AA playoffs.

St. Cloud's Christian Engel started the scoring with a power play goal at 1:04 of the second period for a 1-0 lead, assisted by August Falloon and Nick Richert. However, Roseau responded with a pair of Jordan Moser goals at 4:42 and 14:37 of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

St. Cloud had an answer before the end of the second period, when Jack Randolph notched a goal to the game, assisted by Tanner Simonson and Blake Keller.

The game would remain tied until the second overtime period, where Roseau's Taylor Johnson found the back of the net at 9:03 to send the Rams to the win.

St. Cloud ends the season with a 9-15-2 record.