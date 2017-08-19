St. Cloud, Battle Creek Headed For Winner Take All Game Three

BATTLE CREEK - The St. Cloud Rox fell 3-2 in extra innings to the Battle Creek Bombers.

St. Cloud opened the scoring early with Keaton Kringlen driving in Trevor Putzig in the 1st inning. A few innings later Ricardo Sanchez doubled and drove in Mason Mamarella to put the Rox up 2-0 in the 5th inning.

Battle Creek got a run back in the 6th inning and tied the contest in the eight.

In extra innings the Rox struggled to get runners out. After walking the first batter the next was hit by a pitch. The winning run eventually came around due to a pair of wild pitches.

The Rox and the Bombers will meet again Saturday for the summer collegiate World Series all decisive game 3. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.