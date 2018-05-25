St. Cloud Basketball Court To Get Face Lift From Timberwolves

ST. CLOUD -- A tattered St. Cloud basketball court is getting an NBA style face lift.

The court at Northway Park, next to North Junior High School, is one of four courts in the state being refurbished into an NBA court thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves "Our Courts, Our Future" contest.

The court was originally built in 1982 and the pavement is beyond repair deeming it unsafe for use.

Once the court is finished, representatives from the Timberwolves will come to celebrate the court's reopening. A date for the celebration has not been set.