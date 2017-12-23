St. Cloud Area Football Fans Make Trek To Lambeau Field

ST. CLOUD - A group of devoted Vikings fans and a few Packer fans are making their way to one of the most historic fields in all of football.

The group of over 50 left early Saturday morning for Lambeau Field to watch the Vikings and Packers continue their storied rivalry. Even though Green Bay is on the outside of the playoffs this year and the temps are expected to be in the single digits, fans are still excited about the late-season matchup.

Viking's season ticket holders Matt and Kari Meyer are part of the group on their way to Green Bay. This will be their first time ever at Lambeau Field.

"It just happened to work out this year that we had the time off because of the holidays and luckily we have a heck of a good team. We have always wanted to go and have talked about it for a few years but the timing was just perfect this year."

The Vikings won the 1st game between the two teams earlier this year. One of the bigger storylines from that game was Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr's hit on Aaron Rodgers that left the Packers QB with a shoulder injury that left him sidelined for most of the season.

Matt Meyer says he is interested to see if Green Bay tries to get even for what many thought was an unnecessary hit from Barr.

"I'm looking to see if there is some revenge factor because of the hit on {Aaron} Rodgers, I know their fans will be rowdy towards Barr."

The group left St. Cloud Saturday morning on the six-hour ride to Green Bay as part of Packers game day experience from Townsquare Media.