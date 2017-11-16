St. Cloud Adaptive Soccer Team Going To State [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - For the second time in four years, the St. Cloud Area Thunder are going to the Minnesota State High School Adaptive Soccer Tournament.

The team is a mix of students from Apollo, Tech, Sauk Rapids and Sartell.

Mike Bakken is the teams' coach. He says they've already shown the ability to compete with the states best.

"Well, we are 9 [wins], 1 [loss] and 1 [tie] on the season. The one loss and one tie on the season came against one of the best teams in the state. So we know we can play with the best."

The young athletes had a lot of energy at their last practice of the season Thursday night. Teachers at the school said they have been just as excited throughout the last few days since they qualified for the state tournament.

Coach Bakken says he is also excited about the team's success.

"I am excited to make it back. We missed it the last two years but we are going o the best that we can. I know we play a tough team right away."

The Thunder are playing Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee at 6:30 p.m.