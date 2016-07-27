St. Ben’s Hires Peschel as Assistant Basketball Coach

St. Ben's hired Sauk Centre native Kali Peschel as an Assistant Coach. Peschel was recruited to St. Ben's by head coach Mike Durbin but she chose to go to Division I Iowa. Peschel scored 498 points and had 382 rebounds in her 4-year career for the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

Peschel is a 2012 graduate of Sauk Centre High School. She replaces longtime St. Ben's assistant coach Denny Johnson who retired this summer. "I feel very fortunate to welcome someone like Kali who has such an impressive athletic resume into our program," said Durbin, who enters his 31 st season at CSB in 2016-17. "There is no question that our athletes will benefit from Kali's experiences as a former Division I athlete, and as someone that can relate to our athletes as a recent collegiate graduate."