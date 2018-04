The College of St. Benedict basketball team fell 49-39 to River Falls Sunday in the Quinlivan & Hughes Tip-Off Tournament. The loss drops the Blazers to 1-1 on the season.

Emily Lueck and Abby Miller each scored nine points to pace the CSB offense, with Lueck also pulling down five rebounds.

The Blazers next will head west for a pair of matchups in Washington state, first against University of Puget Sound on Friday then at Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.