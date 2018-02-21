St. Ben’s Basketball Set to Make a Playoff Push [AUDIO]

The St. Ben's basketball team is primed to make a playoff push. The 21st ranked Blazers are 22-3 overall and 16-2 in the MIAC. The Blazers are seeded 2nd in the MIAC tournament behind top seeded St. Thomas. The Tommies are 23-2 overall and 18-0 in the MIAC. St. Ben's will host 3rd seeded Gustavus at 7pm Thursday in the MIAC Tournament Semifinals.

Head Coach Mike Durbin likes the team's scoring balance and their focus on defense. The Blazers are led in scoring by Niki Fokken averaging 13.8 points per game and Chelsey Guetter averaging 10.1 points per game. St. Ben's strength is their depth. They have 10 players who have played 20 or more games and are averaging at least 2.7 points per game. Listen to my conversation with Mike Durbin below.

Durbin has won 671 games in his 32 years at St. Ben's. Under Durbin Saint Benedict has also competed in the NCAA Tournament 16 times, including eight NCAA Sweet 16 appearances, three Elite 8 appearances and two NCAA Final Four appearances.

Learn more about Blazer basketball by going to csbblazers.com.