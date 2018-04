The St. Ben's Basketball team defeated UW-Superior Tuesday night 62-51 at Claire Lynch Hall in St. Joseph. St. Ben's trailed 27-15 at halftime but outscored Superior 47-24 in the 2nd half. The Blazers were led in scoring by Alison Newton with 20 points and Grace Wolhowe added 15 points and 7 rebounds.

St. Ben's is 4-1 on the season and will host Carleton College December 2 at 7pm.