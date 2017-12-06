Spann-Ford Hits Milestone In Tigers Win- Prep Scoreboard
The Tech Tigers boys basketball team beat Alexandria 70-47 Tuesday night. Senior forward Brevyn Spann-Ford scored 25 points to lead the Tigers to the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice 64, Foley 38
Apollo 68, Big Lake 60
- Lariah Washington (APL) 30 points
Cathedral 49, Sartell 48
- Megan Voit (CHS) 15 points
Monticello 66, ROCORI 38
Cambridge-Isanti 74, Tech 48
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls 74, ROCORI 64
Melrose 74, Sartell 69
Tech 70, Alexandria 47
Boys Hockey
Sartell 6, River Lakes 1
Alexandria 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Morgan Barber and Brady Pesta goals for SR-R
Girls Hockey
Ice Breakers 4, Willmar 1
Allie Cornelius (StC) 4G