Sox Start Series With Win Over Twins, Hughes Hurt

The White Sox beat the Twins 5-2 at Target Field Thursday night in the opening game of a four game series.

Twins pitcher Phil Hughes was forced to leave the game in the fourth inning after taking a line drive off his lower leg that was hit by Adam Dunn. Hughes took the loss after allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in three innings pitched.

Sam Deduno relieved Hughes and went four innings while allowing three runs on six hits.

The Twins managed only three hits in the game, with one of them a Danny Santana two-run home run off of Sox starter Hector Noesi in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Minnesota hosts Chicago again on Friday night with John Danks starting for the Sox against the Twins’ Kevin Corriea.