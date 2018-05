The South shut out the North 3-0 in the Northwoods League All Star Game at Kapco Park in Wisconsin Tuesday night. The league returns to regular season play on Thursday night.

Rox infielder Chris Paul was 1-3 with a stolen base for the North. Reese Gregory pitched a scoreless second inning with a pair of strikeouts and Kevin Burgee recorded a couple of outs late in the game as well.