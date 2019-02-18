Souhan; Why Are Minnesota Teams So Average [PODCAST]

The Minnesota lost 4-0 at home to St. Louis Sunday but remain in the 2nd wildcard position in the Western Conference. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more sports reward teams that are average therefore we still are interested in average teams like the Wild, Gopher men's basketball and the Timberwolves. Jim discusses why Minnesota sports teams are average below.

Jim and I also talked about Twins slugger Miguel Sano. He says Sano has lost some weight and looks good heading into the 2019 season. Hear Twins baseball on WJON again this season. We'll air the Twins spring game against Boston at noon Sunday.

Jim Souhan joins me weekday mornings at 7:15 a.m. on WJON.