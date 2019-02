Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan and I talked about the struggles of the Minnesota Wild and the Timberwolves. I asked Jim if either organization should tear it down and start over. He explained how complicated and risky that is.

Jim and I and discussed the keys for Gopher basketball for their game Saturday at Michigan State. Listen to the conversation below.

