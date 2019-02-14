Souhan; Okogie Picking Up His Play [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves go into the NBA All Star break on a 2-game win streak after topping Houston 121-111 Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. Jim praised the Wolves for identifying Josh Okogie as and under the radar player that is starting to really produce on offense after establishing himself as a solid defensive player.

The Gopher men's basketball lost 62-61 at Nebraska last night. Jim thought the officials made a bad call on the Coffey foul with 1 second remaining but that they needed to play better earlier against a team in Nebraska that has really struggled.

