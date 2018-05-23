Softball Results and Schedule

The Annandale Cardinals beat the Cathedral Crusaders 1-0 in nine innings Tuesday night in the Section 6AA softball playoffs. The Crusaders will take on Pierz in an elimination game on Thursday.

Section 8AAA

The Sartell Sabres outlasted the Fergus Falls Otters 7-6 Tuesday night in the Section 8AAA playoffs. The Sabres advance to take on Detroit Lakes Thursday night in Sartell.

Alexandria beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 8-2 Tuesday night. The Storm drop into the loser's bracket and will play again Monday evening.

Section 5AAA

Rocori beat Apollo 15-0 in a four inning game Tuesday. The Spartans advance in the winner's bracket to host Big Lake on Thursday, while Apollo will play against Zimmerman in the loser's bracket.