Soccer Playoffs Set To Begin Thursday

The boys and girls soccer playoffs are set to begin Thursday afternoon for metro-area teams. The Tech Tigers are the top seed in Section 8AA and will host the Brainerd Warriors at SCSU's Husky Stadium.

BOYS SOCCER:

8AA

(8) Brainerd @ (1) Tech- 5:30 PM @ Husky Stadium

8A

Little Falls (S7) @ Apollo (S2) 4 PM

ROCORI (S8) @ Sartell (S1) 4 PM

St. John’s Prep (S5) @ Sauk Rapids (S4) 4 PM

Melrose (S6) @ Cathedral (S3) 4 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

8AA

(8) Tech @ (1) Rogers 5 PM

8A

Melrose (S6) @ Sauk Rapids (S3) 4 PM

St. John’s Prep (S5) @ Apollo (S4) 4 PM

ROCORI (S7) @ Sartell (S2) 4 PM