Soccer Playoffs: Good Night For Girls, Rough One For Boys

All three local boys soccer teams still alive in the postseason saw their state tournament dreams dashed on Tuesday night. However, both girls soccer teams that played Tuesday advanced to the Section 8A final.

Moorhead ended the Tech Tigers' boys soccer season with a 2-1 win in the Section 8AA final at Husky Stadium. The Tigers finish the season with a record of 18-1.

In Section 8A, the Bemidji Lumberjacks topped the Sartell Sabres 3-0. The Sabres finish the 2016 campaign with an 8-9 record.

Elsewhere in 8A, Hillcrest Academy upset the Cathedral Crusaders 1-0 in St. Cloud. The Crusaders were the top seed in their half of the bracket and finish the year 12-5-2.

In the Section 8A girls soccer semifinals Sartell earned a 1-0 win over Alexandria to advance to the section finals. The Sabres have shut out all three of their opponents so far in the playoffs and have scored nine goals.

Meanwhile, Apollo upset East Grand Forks 2-1 in overtime to advance to the section final. The Eagles are 12-3-2 on the season.