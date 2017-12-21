Update: A Little More Snow On the Way

UNDATED -- Light snow is expected today through tonight for much of Minnesota, producing 1-3" over northern Minnesota and far southern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin.

Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities Metro, can expect up to 1".

On Wednesday officially had a half inch of snow in St. Cloud. We're still 3.7 inches below normal for the month of December, and 5.8 inches below normal for the season.

Cold temperatures will continue today with highs 15-25 followed by lows 5-15 tonight.