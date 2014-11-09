Slow Start Dooms Wolves In Miami

MIAMI, FL -- The Minnesota Timberwolves scored only 13 points in the first quarter and were unable to recover, losing to the Miami Heat 102-92 Saturday night.

The Wolves were without starting point guard Ricky Rubio who is out indefinitely with a severe ankle sprain.

Rookie Zach LaVine got the start in Rubio's absence, but scored only five points.

Veteran Mo Williams, who is expected to pick up some of the slack at point guard, struggled - scoring only two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Center Nikola Pekovic scored 19 points and added 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota but the Heat's duo of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh proved to be too potent for the Wolves to defend.

Wade and Bosh combined for 49 points on 20-of-37 shooting and forward Luol Deng added 14.

With the loss, the Wolves drop to 2-4 on the season and will head to Mexico City to play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.