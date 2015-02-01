Sloppy End Dooms Wolves In Love’s Return

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Center was packed with fans looking to boo former franchise player Kevin Love in his return to Minnesota, but it was LeBron James who stuck the Timberwolves with a 106-90 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The superstar and face of the NBA, James finished with 36 points - including 16 in the fourth quarter alone - en route to the victory.

James actually outscored the Timberwolves 16 to 11 in the final quarter as Minnesota fell apart after sticking with the Cavaliers until the final five minutes.

The Wolves were able to stay in the game due in large part to rookie sensation Andrew Wiggins, who scored a career-high 33 points against the team that drafted him last June.

Wiggins' counterpart in the blockbuster summer trade, Kevin Love, had a rather nondescript return to his former stomping grounds. Love scored only 14 points and hit only one three-pointer, but showed his rebounding skills are still there - finishing with 17 boards.

The loss drops the Wolves to 8-39 on the season and will hope to have Ricky Rubio back for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.