The St. Cloud Area Slapshots adapted hockey team beat the Minnetonka Lakers 8-1 Tuesday night. The Slapshots are now 6-0 on the season, and have outscored their opponents 55-11.

Brain Jones led the Slapshots with two goals and three assists in Tuesday's win.

The Slapshots are back at it Monday at North Junior High when they take on Robbinsdale. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.