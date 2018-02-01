SJU Basketball Tops Concordia Wednesday

The St. John's University basketball team beat Concordia-Moorhead 86-72 Wednesday night in Collegeville. The win is the Johnnies' 16th straight and improves SJU to 19-1 overall and 14-0 in the MIAC.

The Johnnies were led by Lucas Walford's 18 points, while David Stokman added 16 for SJU. The Johnnies' only loss this season came back on November 22nd, a two-point defeat at Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

SJU will head to Northfield Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Oles. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.