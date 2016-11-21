Six Great Thanksgiving Buffets in the St. Cloud Area [Menus]

Are you looking for a great place to dine out in the St. Cloud area this Thanksgiving? If so, then you’ll be happy to learn that there are several excellent restaurants in St. Cloud and surrounding area. I've compiled a list of options of several top Thanksgiving buffets.

Holiday Inn and Suites – St. Cloud

Enjoy a beautiful Thanksgiving buffet with chef carved roast turkey, baked ham with all the fixings, desserts and a kid’s buffet. For reservations call 320-253-9000 available from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm – 75 37 th Avenue South, St. Cloud.

Blue Line Sports Bar and Grille

The Blue Line Sports Bar and Grille will be open Thanksgiving at both locations in St. Cloud and Sartell. Enjoy their wonderful Thanksgiving buffet served from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Reservations are appreciated. St. Cloud – 320-281-3911, Sartell – 320-253-7825.

The Water’s Edge on Pleasant Lake

Enjoy a country setting overlooking a beautiful lake, the Water’s Edge at Pleasant Lake. It’s just eight minutes from St. Cloud on County road 6. For reservations call 320-253-2465 serving from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Coyote Moon Grille – St. Cloud

Coyote Moon Grille overlooking the beautiful Territory Golf Club. It’s the perfect place to enjoy Thanksgiving buffet with roast turkey, roast beef, honey baked ham, salad bar and popovers. Serving from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, reservations recommended, call 320-257-6500. Six miles from downtown St. Cloud.

Green Mill – Downtown St. Cloud

Green Mill is an excellent location for your Thanksgiving tradition this year. Roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, stuffing and seafood. Green Mill hosted in the Ballroom. Please call for reservations, 320-259-6455, serving from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Great Blue Heron – Cold Spring

Great Blue Heron Thanksgiving buffet is serving from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Only $14.99, children 10 and under $5.99, children under two are free. Reservations call 320-685-3831.