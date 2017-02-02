Signing Day: Tech’s Mussman and Washington Sign With SCSU

St. Cloud Tech offensive lineman Jack Mussman and wide receiver Darian Washington both signed letters of intent Wednesday to play football at St. Cloud State University.

Mussman has a family connection to SCSU, with his father Chris serving as offensive coordinator for the football team and brother Jake playing basketball.

"Family was up there for importance," Mussman said. "It's nice staying close to home, having my mom come to games and getting to go to some of my brother's games."

Mussman also noted he'll be interested to not ony see how his dad coaches, but to be coached by him as well.

"I get to see how my dad up close and personal," Mussman said. "And, I guess, deal with how he coaches."

Washington said that he has always wanted to be a Husky.

"The Huskies have always been a part of my life," Washington said. "If you ask anyone in my family, since the beginning that's where I've always wanted to go."

Washington said that he felt a familial atmosphere when visiting St. Cloud State.