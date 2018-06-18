Sign Up Today for the Granite City Days 1K/5K
ST. CLOUD -- Lace up your shoes and join us for the annual Granite City Days 5K run on Sunday.
Sta-Fit owner Trevor Goodwin says there's actually two different distances this year.
It's the first year we've actually done the 1K, so the 1K is going to start at 8:00 a.m. Sunday with the 5K to start shortly thereafter. Right now we've got about 60 people signed up, which is ahead of where we were last year at this time. I was told there were quite a few people who signed up the day of last year.
The 1K Fun Run for kids 12 and under will start at 8:00 a.m. Sunday and the 5K will begin shortly after that.
Both runs will start and end on the northeast corner of Lake George.
If you register for the 5K ahead of time it is $20, and on race day it is $25. The 1K is $10.