Shorthanded Wolves Fall In Toronto

TORONTO, Ontario -- Despite guard Ricky Rubio 's return, the Minnesota Timberwolves could not muster up a road win against the Toronto Raptors , losing 105-100 on Wednesday night.

Rubio struggled offensively, as he finished with only two points on 1-of-6 shooting, while guard Kevin Martin picked up the slack by scoring 37 points in 44 minutes.

The Wolves were again without starters Kevin Garnett and Nikola Pekovic, as coach Flip Saunders played only eight players in the game.

Rookie Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points in his return to his native Canada and Chase Budinger added 19 off the bench, but it was not enough to beat the first-place Raptors.

With the loss, the Wolves fall to 14-53 on the season and will travel to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Thursday night in a match up of two of the NBA's worst teams.