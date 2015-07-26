Shell-Shocked Twins Shelled by Yankees

MINNEAPOLIS -- After blowing a big lead in Saturday night's game, the Minnesota Twins fell to the New York Yankees 7-2 in the rubber match of the weekend series on Sunday.

The Twins scored first in each game of the series, with Aaron Hicks scoring on a Torii Hunter groundout to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

It was all Yankees after that, however, as the Bronx Bombers teed off on Twins starter Kyle Gibson for six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Minnesota was able to score a run in the bottom of the ninth in a would-be comeback attempt, but the game -- and the series -- ended on a lineout double play.

With the loss, the Twins have dropped three straight series to fall to 52-46 on the season.