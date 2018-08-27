Severe Weather & Heavy Rain Possible Today and Tonight

More rounds of severe weather are possible this afternoon and evening across Central Minnesota with large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and even a few tornadoes possible. Tune to 98.1 for watches & warnings.

National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service this morning: The severe weather risk has increased this afternoon with the primary threat for damaging winds. Please be aware of any watches or warnings issued later today and make sure to check the weather throughout the day.