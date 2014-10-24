Section Volleyball Schedule- Friday

Three local teams are still alive in the section volleyball playoffs, with action continuing Friday night.

SECTION 8AAA

#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice (15-13)

@ #1 Sartell (22-4)

7 PM

- The Sabres defeated the Storm twice during the regular season, posting a 3-1 win on August 28th and a 3-0 win on September 30th. The Storm topped Detroit Lakes 3-2 on October 22nd to reach the second round.

SECTION 6AA

#S8 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (7-14) @

#S1 ROCORI (21-5)

7 PM

- ROCORI rattled off an 11-game winning streak from September 16th to October 11th. The Spartans and Lakers did not meet this season.

#S6 Foley (11-12)

@ #S3 Cathedral (22-5)

7 PM

- The Crusaders are 2-0 this season against Foley, with a 3-0 win on September 9th and a 3-1 victory on October 9th.