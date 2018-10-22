Section Volleyball Playoff Matchups Set

The section playoff pairings for all six metro area volleyball teams were announced over the weekend. The section playoffs get underway beginning on Wednesday in Section 8AAA, with 6AA starting on Thursday.

The Cathedral Crusaders are the top seed in 6AA and will host #16 Holdingford Thursday night at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will face the winner of #8 Milaca and #9 Melrose on Tuesday, October 30th.

Rocori is the #10 seed in 6AA and will travel to #7 Albany for a first round matchup on Thursday. The winner will play against the winner of #2 Sauk Centre and #15 Zimmerman.

SECTION 6AA:

#16 Holdingford @ #1 Cathedral

#9 Melrose @ #8 Milaca

#13 Dassel-Cokato @ #4 Foley

#12 Spectrum @ #5 Maple Lake

#14 Pierz @ #3 Annandale

#11 Little Falls @ #6 Howard Lake-Waverley-Winstead

#10 Rocori @ #7 Albany

#15 Zimmerman @ #2 Sauk Centre

In Section 8AAA, the Sartell Sabres earned the #5 seed and will host #12 Apollo on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The winner will face #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Tech Tigers are the #11 seed in 8AAA and will travel to #6 Big Lake Wednesday night. The winner will play at #3 Moorhead on Friday.

SECTION 8AAA

#9 Bemidji @ #8 Alexandria

Winner @ #1 Willmar Friday

#12 Apollo @ #5 Sartell

Winner @ #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice Friday

#10 Monticello @ #7 Becker

Winner @ #2 Brainerd Friday

#11 Tech @ #6 Big Lake

Winner @ #3 Moorhead Friday