Section 6A Boys Hockey Results

The top-seeded Apollo Eagles beat the River Lakes Stars 7-2 Tuesday night at the MAC. Eagles forward Noah Bissett led the way with two goals and two assists, while teammate Carter Rieland scored two goals and added an assist.

The #2 Cathedral Crusaders topped Alexandria 5-2 at the MAC as well. Senior forward Logan Neu led the Crusaders with a pair of goals and an assist.

The third-seeded Sartell Sabres held off the Tech Tigers with a 7-4 win at Bernick's Arena. Matt Michaud registered a hat trick for the Sabres, and Cullen Chisholm had a goal and an assist. The game was tied at four early in the third period before the Sabres pulled away for the win.

The #4 Little Falls Flyers beat #5 Fergus Falls 4-3 in double overtime at Exchange Arena in Little Falls. Mack Anez scored the game-winner for the Flyers :29 into the second overtime.

The Flyers and Eagles will meet on Saturday at 5:30 at the MAC in the first semifinal, followed by Sartell vs Cathedral.