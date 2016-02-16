The Section 6A boys hockey quarterfinals begin Tuesday night with a game between #2 Cathedral and #7 Alexandria at the MAC. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15. The Crusaders beat the Cardinals 4-0 in their only meeting of the season on February 4th.

At 7:15, the top-seeded Apollo Eagles will take on #8 seed River Lakes at the MAC. The Eagles swept the Stars this season, winning 4-0 on January 12th and 4-1 on February 11th in the regular season finale.

The #3 Sartell Sabres will host #6 Tech at Bernick's Arena on WJON. The Sabres swept the Tigers this season, posting a 3-1 win on December 8th and a 3-2 win on January 22nd. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.

Elsewhere, #4 Little Falls hosts #5 Fergus Falls at Exchange Arena. The Flyers were 1-0-1 against the Otters this season.